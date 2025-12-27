Plan Your 2026 Resolutions with Personal Loan Support
Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film scripts HISTORY, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore in India
Unnao rape case BIG update, Victim, mother meets CBI, submits complaint, says, 'IO colluded with judge...'
Salman Khan turns 60: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, others wish superstar on his birthday
Norway starts world's first night train to experience Northern Lights at an affordable price of Rs..., check route, how to book, features
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun named among 23 accused in chargesheet, details inside
Mumbai Local Train news: 300 services hit this weekend due to..., what to expect next? check when will trains resume
AP Dhillon flaunts unique Richard Mille Blue Sapphire watch worth whopping sum of Rs 54 crore at his Mumbai concert - Watch
Disha Patani celebrates Christmas 2025 with ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's family, but Baaghi star is missing from festivities
Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan avoids Eid clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic; takes over Alia Bhatt's Alpha release date
INDIA
Mumbai's suburban rail network is witnessing large-scale disruptions this weekend due to infrastructure and maintenance works by Western Railway and Central Railway. These works have affected local train services and led to cancellations, diversions and suspensions.
Mumbai's suburban rail network is witnessing large-scale disruptions this weekend due to infrastructure and maintenance works by Western Railway and Central Railway. These works have affected local train services and led to cancellations, diversions and suspensions. The disruptions have been due to extension work on the Kandivali-Borivali Sixth Line carried out by the Western Railway from December 20 to January 18.
The upgrade is aimed at increasing local train capacity, improving train frequency, punctuality, and providing a dedicated track for Mail and Express trains. While the upgrade work is ongoing, 70–80 trains will be cancelled daily, with major disruptions on December 27 and 28 because of line linking and electronic interlocking works at Borivali.
These works are being done majorly over the last weekend of the year, 27-28, as commuting is lower during weekends than weekdays and inconvenience can be avoided. The extension project will build a specific track for Mail and Express trains and improve train services to make them more frequent and punctual.
During this weekend, 296 and 235 trains will be respectively affected. As part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project, a new sixth line is being laid out to separate suburban and long-distance trains. Western Railway runs more than 1,400 suburban local trains daily between Churchgate and Dahanu, covering over 125 kilometres.