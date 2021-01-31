Mumbai local trains to resume services from tomorrow, commuters should follow these guidelines

Maharashtra government on Friday approved the resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for the general public from tomorrow.

Earlier it was reported that the local trains services will be restored almost fully starting today, i.e. January 29.

Here are the important guidelines that people should adhere to before boarding the Mumbai local:

1. The local train services will be opened from the first service till 7 am, noon to 4 pm and 9 pm to the last service. 2. In between these timings, only those in essential services - such as frontline workers and healthcare staff, single women travellers, and those with a special pass from the state government - will be allowed to travel.

3. Wearing face masks are mandatory.

4. passengers are advised to maintain social distancing.

5. The authorities have appealed to all travellers to follow standard operating protocols when in the station or onboard the trains.

"The local train services will be restricted to the essential services staff only as is being permitted currently from 7 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm," an order issued by the Maharashtra government read.

Before the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, as many as 80 lakh passengers used the local train services in Mumbai. Currently, there are 20 lakh passengers and if experts are to be believed then the number may not touch 80 lakh again anytime soon as people are still working from home in the city.

The decision to resume Mumbai locals came after the Maharashtra government today extended the lockdown restrictions till February 28.

"Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 28 February," read the Maharashtra government statement.