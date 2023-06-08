Mumbai live-in partner murder: Body parts boiled and minced; ‘suicide’ angle emerges in shocking killing

Mumbai live-in partner murder: Body parts boiled and minced

After the jarring details of a gruesome murder of a woman by her live-in partner in Maharashtra surfaced, a new twist in the murder case has emerged, where the prime accused, a 56-year-old man, has claimed that his partner actually committed suicide and was not murdered.

56-year-old Manoj Sane has been accused of murdering his live-in partner, a 36-year-old woman named Saraswati Vaidya, and then chopping her body in pieces to discard them. He also fed some body parts to nearby stray dogs, according to the police.

While the accused has already admitted to chopping up the body of his live-in partner, he has said that he is not guilty of murder and that she was already dead when he came home on June 4.

Manoj has alleged that Saraswati had committed suicide on June 4 by consuming poison, and he found her body on the floor of their home while foam was coming out of her mouth. He was afraid that he will be arrested for abetment to suicide, which is why he tried to hide the body.

When the police searched the home of the live-in couple, they were overcome by a foul smell and found body parts in black plastic bags, along with a bloodied saw. On the kitchen platform, police found boiled human flesh in a pressure cooker and in a few vessels with the woman's hair lying on the floor. Half-burnt bones and flesh were kept in the sink and in buckets and tubs, the official said.

According to the neighbours, Sane had been feeding stray dogs for the past few days something they had not seen him doing earlier, said the official. It is alleged that Sane was feeding the stray dogs the dismembered body parts of his partner.

