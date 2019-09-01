Mumbai likely to receive more rainfall in next 2-3 days

The reason for these rains is the presence of a Cyclonic Circulation over South Gujarat coast.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, Mumbai has received moderate to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The reason for these rains is the presence of a Cyclonic Circulation over South Gujarat coast. Also, a Cyclonic Circulation lies over Odisha and adjoining areas.

According to IMD, the region is likely to receive more rainfall in next 2-3 days due to the active west coast moving towards south Konkan and further.

Besides, heavy spells are likely in parts of Aurangabad, Akola, Ahmednagar, Nagpur, and along the coast.