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Mumbai Landslide: 5 killed, many feared trapped after hillock collapse in Kurla chawl; rescue operation underway

A landslide at Gaushiya Chawl in Mumbai's Kurla-Ghatkopar area early Wednesday killed 5 people. 4-5 people are feared trapped. The 3:48 am collapse buried 2-3 houses.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 11:18 AM IST

Mumbai Landslide: 5 killed, many feared trapped after hillock collapse in Kurla chawl; rescue operation underway
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A landslide in Mumbai's Kurla area claimed five lives on Wednesday, while four to five people are feared trapped under the rubble, officials said. According to information shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident happened at 3:48 am on Wednesday. The landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl in Ghatkopar's Chirag Nagar.

Initial reports said a portion of a hillock on a hillside collapsed at Gaushiya Chawl, trapping five to six people. The debris fell on two to three houses. Rescue teams from multiple agencies are carrying out an intensive search-and-rescue operation, using specialised victim-detection cameras to locate signs of life beneath the debris.

Officials visit site, announce aid

Following the landslide, BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) *Avinash Dhakne* visited the affected site in Ghatkopar to assess the situation.

Tawde also announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the landslide. The aid will be disbursed through the District Collector's Office. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde said two people have died in the incident. Four to five people are still feared trapped beneath the debris.

Speaking with reporters, DCP Shinde said, "Rescue operations are underway, with emergency response teams and local authorities continuing efforts at the site. While we cannot confirm the exact number at this stage, it is suspected that three to four people may still be trapped under the debris."

"The bodies of those who lost their lives in the landslide have been sent to a hospital for further procedures. The Ghatkopar Police will take the necessary legal action and carry out further investigation in the matter," he added.

Rescue and injured

Rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Two injured persons were admitted to the hospital. They were identified as Sohel Ansari, 18, who suffered a head injury, and Mohamad Ansari, 14, who sustained a back injury. Both are in stable condition

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