Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya demands Bihar IPS officers probing Sushant Singh Rajput case be released immediately

BJP National Executive Member Kirit Somaiya on Monday wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Mumbai MCGM Municipal Commissioner demanding that the Bihar IPS police officials be released immediately. In his letter, Somaiya also demanded to know the list of Maharashtra officials who have been quarantined by the police or the BMC on account of travelling in and out of Mumbai as part of their duty, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

Somaiya posted the letter on social media and in an accompanying tweet, wrote that of the "daily hundreds of officials, executives of Maharashtra, other states, coming and going in/out of Maharashtra", "zero" have been quarantined so far. Therefore, he demanded, the Bihar IPS Police Officials (who came for the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death and were forcibly quarantined in Mumbai) be immediately released.

I wrote to Police Commissioner & BMC Commissioner "daily hundreds of Officials, Executives of Maharashtra, Others States, coming & going in/out from Maharashtra How Many Quarantined? Zero? I demand Bihar IPS Police Officials (came for investigation) should be released immidiately pic.twitter.com/mnik6iR8VA August 3, 2020

"Several times the ICMR team also visited Mumbai and several cities of Maharashtra. Maharashtra government officials daily travelling in and out from Maharashtra. I understood that zones/hundreds of such persons travelling/travelled but they are/were not quarantined," Somaiya wrote.

He added, "Officials, leaders, ministers, business persons, executives, IAS/IPS, MLA/MP are daily travelling in/out to other states. None of them quarantined. I demand Bihar IPS Police Officials should be released immediately."

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari heading a police team from Patna probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai, Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said yesterday.

The team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.

On Sunday, after reaching Mumbai, Tiwari had told reporters, "The investigation is going in the right direction. Senior officials are also satisfied with our investigation. Our team is conducting a probe here for the past one week. The next step is supervision, for which a senior officer is needed. So I have been sent here. We are here to get all the important evidence and facts. We are taking statements of the concerned people. We are investigating every angle in the case."

Stating that she was the deceased actor's "girlfriend", actor Rhea Chakraborty had earlier demanded a CBI probe into Rajput's death case to "understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step."

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.