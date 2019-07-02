Mumbai: Intense spells of rain to continue, BMC orders schools, colleges to remain closed today

As the south-west monsoon became active over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, IMD on Monday predicted "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall at isolated places over these regions in the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very intense spells of rain which are likely to continue in Mumbai for next two-three days. Already 13 people are dead when a wall collapsed in Malad over hutments in Malad, in suburban Mumbai. In a separate incident, 6 persons died in Pune in another wall collapse incident. Kalyan, in Mumbai, also witnessed a similar incidence of wall collapse where 3 people have been reported dead.

Train service has been badly affected due to torrential downpour.

"It is nature's fury. Moving trains in Kurla-Thane section in such rains is a safety hazard at this point of time. Suburban train movement has been suspended till further advice. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," said Central Railway CPRO on the movement of trains.

According to an update by Western Railways at around 5:50 AM, the Western Railways suburban services have been resumed between the Churchgate and Virar stations.

Railway officials said that the frequency of the trains might be less between the Vasai Road and Virar stations due to the receipt of outstation trains.

The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued a rail traffic update at 7:10 AM:

At least 25 people have died in Maharashtra in three separate incidents of wall collapse following incessant rainfall.

#WATCH: Water-logging at Bhandup West area of Mumbai following heavy rainfall in the city. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/RdzA7eqXQG — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Following IMD's prediction, Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai has said that all schools and colleges (government and private) will remain closed on July 2.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO: All government as well as private schools and colleges to remain closed today, July 2. (File pic) #MumbaiRains https://t.co/egKwlzvw83 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Palghar: Water logging at Nalasopara Railway Station following heavy in the region. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/sISXJbXG3D — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Due to waterlogging at the Nalasopara Railway Station, a number of trains have been cancelled and/or short-terminated. Here is the updated list of all such trains:

TRAINS CANCELLED:

1)12922/12921 Surat-Mumbai Central - Surat

2) 59024/59023 Valsad - Mumbai Central - Valsad

3) 12009/12010 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central

4) 22953 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad

5) 69164 Dahanu Road - Panvel

6) 69174 Dahanu Rd - Borivali

7) 69149 Virar - Bharuch

8) 69139 Borivali - Surat

9) 12935 Bandra T - Surat Intercity.

TRAINS SHORT TERMINATED:

1) 59038 Surat - Virar Passenger, of July 02, 2019, is short terminated at Dahanu Road.

2) 59440 Ahmedabad Passenger, of July 01, 2019, is short terminated at Vapi Railway Station.

However, around 16 trains have also been started from various stations following a decrease in water level on tracks from around 4:30 AM.

Here's updated figure of rain received by different areas in Mumbai till 5.30 AM.

CST area (South Mumbai) : in last 3 hours -19.30mm, in last 12hours- 71.11mm, 24 hours -146.03,

Hindmata - in last 3 hours - 37.07,i12 hours -80.71, 24 hours -192.45mm,

King Circle - in last 37.36mm, 12 hours- 106.17, 24 hours -210.31mm,

Kurla - in last 3 hours - 69.59 mm, 12 hours -319.76, 24 hours -407.35mm

Vikroli - 3hours - 57.46mm, 12 hours- 302.99mm, 24 hours -413.99

Sion - in last 3 hours 53.10mm, 12hours -141.23mm, 24 hours 231.88mm

Mulund - in last 3hours 49.26mm, 12 hours 205.46mm, 24 hours 276.56mm

Bandra - in last 3 hours 52.08mm, 12 hours -142.97mm, 24 hours -251.65mm



Boriwali -in last 3 hours 52.31 mm, 12 hours- 273.79mm, 24 hours - 379.71mm