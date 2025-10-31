Mumbai hostage horror: Suspect Rohit Arya wanted to take THIS actress hostage? She says, 'Shaken deeply...'

Rohit Arya, who allegedly took 15 to 20 children hostage at Mumbai's Powai-based studio, was shot dead in retaliatory firing by police. Arya took around 15-20 children hostage at RA Studio in Mumbai's Powai area.

Rohit Arya, who allegedly took 15 to 20 children hostage at Mumbai's Powai-based studio, was shot dead in retaliatory firing by police. Arya took around 15-20 children hostage at RA Studio in Mumbai's Powai area. However, the police managed to rescue all the children safely and the suspect was killed in retaliatory firing.

Many chilling details have emerged following the death of the suspect. A Marathi actress, named Ruchita Jadhav, has shared an Instagram story revealing how suspect Rohit had called her for auditions. She has also shared screenshots of her chat with the suspect.

"Hi everyone. I want to share something very personal that has shaken me deeply. On 4th October, I was contacted by someone named Rohit Arya regarding a film project. The subject he described was about a hostage situation", Ruchita shares, adding she got intrigued and sought to hear more about the same.

The actress further revealed that Rohit asked her for a suitable date to meet regarding the project. "On 23rd October, he asked if we could meet on 27th, 28th or 29th and I confirmed I could meet on the 28th. On 27th October, he sent me the details - including the location of a studio in Powai and asked if we could meet the next day".

Who was Rohit Arya?

According to media reports, Arya worked as an employee at the studio. For the past four to five days, he had been conducting auditions at the studio premises. On Thursday morning, i.e., October 30, nearly 100 children arrived for auditions. He allowed nearly 80 kids to leave, taking 15-20 hostage. Meanwhile, several kids were seen peeking outside through the glass window of the first floor of the studio.

In a video message posted by the accused, he said he had “made a plan” and taken the children hostage to have conversations with certain people. Paraphrasing his remarks, he said he did not have huge financial demands. He claimed his demands were “moral” and “ethical.” He said he wanted to ask questions and receive answers.

The accused added that he did not see himself as a terrorist. Urging authorities "not to trigger him", he also warned that any aggressive move could provoke him.

Meanwhile, a probe is underway into the matter.