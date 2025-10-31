FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Elections 2025: Who was Dular Chand Yadav? Jan Suraaj supporter whose name once struck terror in Mokama, now shot dead

Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Baazigar and Dil Se to Swades and Chak De India, 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar

Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final

UP CM Yogi Adityanath sets new deadline for Ganga Expressway, warns of land cancellation if...

Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: Survey reveals SHOCKING details, 75% households have at least one...

Mumbai hostage horror: Suspect Rohit Arya wanted to take THIS actress hostage? She says, 'Shaken deeply...'

Mumbai hostage horror: Suspect Rohit Arya wanted to take THIS actress hostage? She says, 'Shaken deeply...'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's what happened

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets at MCG; lead series 1-0

Top Cryptos to Buy This Week: Solana (SOL), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Ripple (XRP) Tower Over the Rest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Elections 2025: Who was Dular Chand Yadav? Jan Suraaj supporter whose name once struck terror in Mokama, now shot dead

Bihar Elections 2025: Who was Dular Chand Yadav?

Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Baazigar and Dil Se to Swades and Chak De India, 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar

Shah Rukh Khan at 60: 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar

Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final

Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's WC final

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Mumbai hostage horror: Suspect Rohit Arya wanted to take THIS actress hostage? She says, 'Shaken deeply...'

Rohit Arya, who allegedly took 15 to 20 children hostage at Mumbai's Powai-based studio, was shot dead in retaliatory firing by police. Arya took around 15-20 children hostage at RA Studio in Mumbai's Powai area.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 05:53 PM IST

Mumbai hostage horror: Suspect Rohit Arya wanted to take THIS actress hostage? She says, 'Shaken deeply...'
Mumbai hostage horror: Suspect Rohit Arya wanted to take THIS actress hostage? She says, 'Shaken deeply...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Rohit Arya, who allegedly took 15 to 20 children hostage at Mumbai's Powai-based studio, was shot dead in retaliatory firing by police. Arya took around 15-20 children hostage at RA Studio in Mumbai's Powai area. However, the police managed to rescue all the children safely and the suspect was killed in retaliatory firing. 

Many chilling details have emerged following the death of the suspect. A Marathi actress, named Ruchita Jadhav, has shared an Instagram story revealing how suspect Rohit had called her for auditions. She has also shared screenshots of her chat with the suspect. 

"Hi everyone. I want to share something very personal that has shaken me deeply. On 4th October, I was contacted by someone named Rohit Arya regarding a film project. The subject he described was about a hostage situation", Ruchita shares, adding she got intrigued and sought to hear more about the same. 

The actress further revealed that Rohit asked her for a suitable date to meet regarding the project. "On 23rd October, he asked if we could meet on 27th, 28th or 29th and I confirmed I could meet on the 28th. On 27th October, he sent me the details - including the location of a studio in Powai and asked if we could meet the next day". 

Who was Rohit Arya?

According to media reports, Arya worked as an employee at the studio. For the past four to five days, he had been conducting auditions at the studio premises. On Thursday morning, i.e., October 30, nearly 100 children arrived for auditions. He allowed nearly 80 kids to leave, taking 15-20 hostage. Meanwhile, several kids were seen peeking outside through the glass window of the first floor of the studio.

In a video message posted by the accused, he said he had “made a plan” and taken the children hostage to have conversations with certain people. Paraphrasing his remarks, he said he did not have huge financial demands. He claimed his demands were “moral” and “ethical.” He said he wanted to ask questions and receive answers.

The accused added that he did not see himself as a terrorist. Urging authorities "not to trigger him", he also warned that any aggressive move could provoke him.

Meanwhile, a probe is underway into the matter. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Elections 2025: Who was Dular Chand Yadav? Jan Suraaj supporter whose name once struck terror in Mokama, now shot dead
Bihar Elections 2025: Who was Dular Chand Yadav?
Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Baazigar and Dil Se to Swades and Chak De India, 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar
Shah Rukh Khan at 60: 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar
Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final
Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's WC final
UP CM Yogi Adityanath sets new deadline for Ganga Expressway, warns of land cancellation if...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath sets new deadline for Ganga Expressway, warns of land canc
Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: Survey reveals SHOCKING details, 75% households have at least one...
Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: 75% households have at least one...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE