Mumbai horror: Three men barge into woman's house, gangrape her, film act and give cigarette burns on private parts

Representational Image

In a shocking case in Mumbai, three men barged into a 42-year-old woman’s home, gangraped her, attacked her with a sharp weapon and gave her burn injuries on her private parts with cigarettes, said police officials.

The incident took place in Kurla in the early hours of Wednesday and the accused lived in the same locality as the victim woman.

“The accused raped her one by one and also performed unnatural sex. They singed her private parts with cigarettes and attacked her with a sharp weapon on the chest and both arms. One of the accused videoed the incident and threatened to circulate it if she approached police,” PTI quoted a police official as saying.

ANI quoted police saying that the woman sustained cigarette burns on her private parts and was also dragged by her hair during the incident.

After being threatened by the men to not approach the police, the woman narrated her ordeal to neighbours. They got in touch with an NGO and an FIR was registered, the Kurla police station official said.

The trio has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376D (gang rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) and other offences and efforts were on to nab them, police said.