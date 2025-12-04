Mumbai: High tide of 4.86 metres expected, BMC alerts people, give these advices, check details.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested people to stay away from the areas near the seas on Thursday as a high tide is most likely expected to reach 4.96 metres. The civic body has said that the high tides are expected at 11.52 pm on Thursday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested people to stay away from the areas near the seas on Thursday as a high tide is most likely expected to reach 4.96 metres. The civic body has said that the high tides are expected at 11.52 pm on Thursday. It has also alerted residents and advised them to remain cautious near low-lying areas along the coast.

Furthermore, the BMC has issued warnings from December 4 to 7, the period when high tides are expected to cross 4 metres.