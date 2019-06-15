Mumbai HC: Convicts in Jyoti Chaudhary rape, murder case challenge rejection of mercy plea

Two convicts in Jyoti Chaudhary rape and murder case moved the Bombay High Court on Saturday challenging the rejection of their mercy plea by the President.

The execution of Purshottam Borate and Pradeep Kokade is scheduled for June 24.

A petition moved by them through lawyer Yug Chaudhary sought commutation of their death penalty.

The plea is slated to be heard on June 19, according to the lawyer.

22-year-old Jyoti Chaudhary was raped and murder by her company's cab driver and his friend in 2007.

The Pune District and Sessions court in 2012 had sentenced the duo to death. The sentence was later upheld by both Bombay High Court and Supreme Court in 2015.

The convicts then moved a mercy petition, which was rejected by the President of India in 2016.

A Pune court in April this year fixed the date for their execution on June 24.