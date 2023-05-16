Search icon
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train trials begin, check expected ticket price, facilities

The fourth semi-high-speed train from India's financial hub will be the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

Representational Image

A Vande Bharat Express train from Mumbai to Goa will soon begin its journey. This will be the fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Mumbai connecting to other cities. The trial for Mumbai to Goa Vande Bharat was conducted on May 16, 2023. 

Mumbai has three Vande Bharat trains at present--Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express trains. 

According to a press release released in March by Niranjan Davkhare, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council representing the Konkan graduates constituency, the Vande Bharat Express train will run between Mumbai and Goa along the same lines as those recently introduced on the Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur routes to reduce travel time.

They are modern trains, capable of travelling at a top speed of 180 km/h. In addition to upgraded seating arrangements for increased comfort, it boasts aerodynamically constructed coaches with automated doors, onboard Wi-Fi, a GPS-based passenger information system, bio-vacuum restrooms, and onboard Wi-Fi. Regenerative braking technologies on the train can reduce energy consumption by up to 30%.

Bookings for the Vande Bharat Express can be made at any travel agency in the nation. The cost of the Vande Bharat Express Train for an AC Chair Car varies depending on your location and is between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,600 and for the Executive Class category it is  Rs 2,000 – Rs 2,800. 

(Also Read: Taj Hotels to open 400-room ultra luxury accommodation at Delhi IGI Airport Terminal 3)

 

Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
