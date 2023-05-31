Search icon
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express likely to be inaugurated on June 3; check timings, routes and other details

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train will have 8 coaches instead of 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express likely to be inaugurated on June 3; check timings, routes and other details (file photo)

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train is likely to be inaugurated on June 3. This semi-high-speed train will be flagged off from Madgaon (Goa). People can avail the service of this train from June 4. It will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) and Madgaon (Goa) on all days except Fridays, Indian Express reported. 

With this new train, the travel time between the two cities (CSMT and Madgaon) will be reduced to around 7.30 hours. This train will have 8 coaches instead of 16. Currently, it takes over eight hours to reach Madgaon in Goa from Mumbai by train. On the same route, Tejas Express takes around 8.20 hours to reach Mumbai from Goa. The Mumbai-Madgaon route witnesses heavy rush throughout the year. Tejas Express is considered to be the fastest train on the route.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat route

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train is likely to have 10 stops in its route -- CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Thivim and Madgaon.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat ticket price

The fares or ticket prices of the Vande Bharat train on the Mumbai-Madgaon route have yet to be announced. 

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat timings

The official timings of the Vande Bharat are yet to be decided. However, it is likely to start from the CSMT station at 5.25 am and reach Madgaon by 1.15 pm. In mid-May, the train’s first trial run was held between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Madgaon station. It started from Mumbai at 5:30 am and reached the Madgaon station (Goa) at 12:50 pm. The distance between the two cities is around 600 km.

Three Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai

Currently, three Vande Bharat trains run from Mumbai -- Mumbai to Shirdi, Mumbai to Solapur and Mumbai to Gandhinagar. The upcoming Mumbai-Goa train will be the fourth Vande Bharat express train on the route. The new Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be India's 19th and Maharashtra's fifth such train. 

