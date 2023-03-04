Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express announced on lines of Mumbai-Shirdi, Mumbai-Pune Vande Bharat Express, details

Vande Bharat news: The legislators also demanded the renaming of the Mumbai station.

The Indian Railways will operate a Vande Bharat train between Mumbai and Goa soon. Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve informed the delegation from Maharashtra, about this. MLC Niranjan Davkhare informed the media about the interaction. The delegation of MLAs met the minister on Friday. The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat express will cut short the travel time as the train operates at a speed of 160 km per hour. Mumbai and Goa are one of the busiest circuits. Lakhs of people travel between Mumbai and Goa every week. This is also because both the cities are famous tourism destinations.

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train will be introduced on the lines of Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai Solapur routes. The train has reduced the Mumbai-Pune travel time to just 3 hours.

The minister said the electrification of the Mumbai-Goa route has been completed. This means that the new train service can now be run between the two stations easily.

The delegation discussed several issues concerning railways in Thane and Konkan region with the minister during the meeting. Issues like allotment of stalls to the railway project-affected persons or their relatives, mobile stalls at each railway station for farmers, raising the height of platforms to reduce the gap between them and trains, taking measures to prevent flooding due to the railway bridge at Mahad in Raigad, also came up for discussion, the release said.

The delegation discussed with Danve the demand to extend the Sawantwadi-Diva train service till Dadar, rehabilitation of those residing along the railway tracks under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, and other issues, it added.

The legislators also demanded the renaming of the Mumbai station.

With inputs from PTI