Mumbai-Goa, Patna-Ranchi: PM Modi to launch 5 Vande Bharat Express trains, check train timings and other details

Vande Bharat Express trains: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off 5 new Vande Bharat Express trains on June 27, 2023. According to media reports, these Vande Bharat trains will be launched virtually by PM Modi.

In addition to the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express, two of the trains will be introduced in Madhya Pradesh, one in South India, and one in Bihar. With this, India will have 23 Vande Bharat Express trains overall.

Even though the Ministry of Railways has not yet released an official announcement regarding the opening, the department announced the commencement of five Vande Bharat Express trains on the same day via its official Twitter account.

Here’s a list of Vande Bharat Express trains that will officially be launched tomorrow. Check details.

Vande Bharat Express: Mumbai-Goa

On June 3, 2023, the Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Goa was supposed to get launched. However, the triple train accident in Balasore, Odisha, delayed its opening. The train will cut more than an hour of time, thanks to the new high-speed Vande Bharat train. The train will run 3 days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from Goa, the service will be available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Vande Bharat Express: Patna-Ranchi

The Patna and Ranchi routes would be the first to receive the semi-high-speed train from the Indian Railway. The Vande Bharat Express will travel through Tatisilwai, BIT Mesra, Barkakana, and Hazaribagh in addition to completing the journey in 6 hours. The route is regarded as one of the Indian Railways' densest routes.

Vande Bharat Express: Bengaluru-Hubbali-Dharwad

The second Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka will begin service on Tuesday and travel from Bengaluru to Hubbali and Dharwad. Between Bengaluru to Hubbali-Dharwad, a distance of approximately 490 kilometres, the new Vande Bharat Express will take 6 hours and 13 minutes to complete the journey. The train will leave Bengaluru at 5:45 in the morning and get to Dharwad Railway Stations at 11:58 in the morning.

Vande Bharat Express: Bhopal-Indore

PM Modi will inaugurate the Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express tomorrow. New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express was launched earlier. The inaugural Vande Bharat train from MP is well recognised for being the quickest in India for its class.

Vande Bharat Express: Bhopal-Jabalpur

On the Bhopal-Jabalpur route, a new train will be launched by Prime Minister Modi. Although there are several other express and super-fast trains that run on this route, the running of the Vande Bharat Express will significantly shorten travel times. One of the fastest Vande Bharat trains in India, the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express, may travel as fast as 160 kmph on select portions near Agra.