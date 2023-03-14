Mumbai-Goa highway to cut down travel time to just 7 hours: Know route, connecting cities, date

Mumbai-Goa highway to cut down travel time to just 7 hours (Representational image)

Goa is one of the prime vacations stops for the residents of Maharashtra, especially those residing in Mumbai. This new infrastructural project in Maharashtra is aimed at bringing Mumbai and Goa closer, cutting down the travel time between the two.

The new Mumbai-Goa Greenfield highway is aimed at cutting down the travel time between Mumbai and Goa by almost half. The current travel time between the two cities is 12 hours, while the highway will cut down the distance to just 7 hours.

The Mumbai-Goa highway has been delayed for several years, and the construction for the same has finally commenced. It is likely that the Mumbai-Goa highway will be complete by the end of 2024 if the project does not hit any more snags in the recent future.

The ambitious Mumbai-Goa highway project commenced over 12 years back, and the estimated cost of the project is around Rs 11,500 crores. There were many accidents in the area due to the delayed work, and the matter even went to court.

The construction of the Mumbai-Goa Greenfield highway commenced in January 2023 and is expected to be conducted in 11 phases. The highway will be complete by the end of this year and is expected to cut down the travel time between Mumbai and Goa from 12 hours to just 7 hours.

Currently, the travel time to cover the distance between Mumbai and Goa is 12 hours. It is expected that with the construction of this new highway, as well as the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, the travel time between Delhi and Goa will also reduce.

After the two projects are completed, it is expected that the travel time between Delhi and Goa will be cut down by 15 hours. The journey will take around 20 hours, while it currently takes around 35 hours.

READ | Samruddhi Mahamarg: Mumbai to Nagpur in just 8 hours with top speed of 120 kmph, project completion date revealed