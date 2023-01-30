Mumbai: Gateway of India-Belapur in 1 hour via luxury cruise ship, timings, ticket prices, top speed revealed

Mumbai news: Now the company has launched the services on a new route in hopes of better footfall. (Representational)

The Mumbai Port Trust has accorded permission to a company to run a luxury cruise service from the Gateway of India to Belapur. The people of the city will now have the option to travel via the ship between South Mumbai and Belapur. The travel time between the two points in the Maharashtra capital via road is around 2 hours. However, this new service will cut short the travel time by half.

Nayantara Shipping Company has secured the permission to run this service that will cut short the travel time between the two points to just one hour. The service will start from February 6. The company may also launch the other routes after the trial run is successfully completed. The company had recently opened a cruise service from Domestic Cruise Terminal to Elephanta Caves via Belapur. However, due to lukewarm response, they were forced to scrap the cruise services.

The company will operate the boat at a speed of 7-8 nautical miles per hour. One nautical mile is equal to around 1.8 km per hour. The cruise will start from Belapur at 8.30 am. The cruise will reach the Gateway of India at 9.30 am. The cruise will start at 6.30 pm in the evening and Belapur at 7.30 pm.

The company is targeting office employees who travel for work daily from South Mumbai to Belapur and back. If people show interest, more trips will be added.

200 people will be able to travel on the ship. Those travelling on the lower deck will have to pay Rs 250 and others on the upper deck will pay Rs 350.