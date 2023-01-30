Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Mumbai: Gateway of India-Belapur in 1 hour via luxury cruise ship, timings, ticket prices, top speed revealed

Mumbai ship service, South Mumbai-Belapur: Now the company has launched the services on a new route in hopes of better footfall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

Mumbai: Gateway of India-Belapur in 1 hour via luxury cruise ship, timings, ticket prices, top speed revealed
Mumbai news: Now the company has launched the services on a new route in hopes of better footfall. (Representational)

The Mumbai Port Trust has accorded permission to a company to run a luxury cruise service from the Gateway of India to Belapur. The people of the city will now have the option to travel via the ship between South Mumbai and Belapur. The travel time between the two points in the Maharashtra capital via road is around 2 hours. However, this new service will cut short the travel time by half.

Nayantara Shipping Company has secured the permission to run this service that will cut short the travel time between the two points to just one hour. The service will start from February 6. The company may also launch the other routes after the trial run is successfully completed. The company had recently opened a cruise service from Domestic Cruise Terminal to Elephanta Caves via Belapur. However, due to lukewarm response, they were forced to scrap the cruise services.

Now the company has launched the services on a new route in hopes of better footfall.

The company will operate the boat at a speed of 7-8 nautical miles per hour. One nautical mile is equal to around 1.8 km per hour. The cruise will start from Belapur at 8.30 am. The cruise will reach the Gateway of India at 9.30 am. The cruise will start at 6.30 pm in the evening and Belapur at 7.30 pm.

The company is targeting office employees who travel for work daily from South Mumbai to Belapur and back. If people show interest, more trips will be added.

200 people will be able to travel on the ship. Those travelling on the lower deck will have to pay Rs 250 and others on the upper deck will pay Rs 350.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of Pineapple: Improves digestion, promotes healthy bones and more
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani lifts trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR cheer for iconic victory
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR, check latest IMD forecast for rain in national capital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.