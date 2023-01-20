Search icon
Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train timings revised at some stations, gets additional stoppage, check details

Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express: The days of operation of this train are to be changed from 30 May 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train timings revised at some stations, gets additional stoppage, check details (file photo)

Vande Bharat train: Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train, which was launched in September 2022, gets an additional stoppage at Borivali station between the two destinations. Due to the additional halt, the timings of the train at a few stations have also been changed from January 23. This is being done for the convenience of passengers of Train No. 20901/20902 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express

Timings changed at these stations

From January 23, Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Borivali station at 06.23 am and depart at 06.25 am. The train will depart from Mumbai Central station at 06.00 am instead of 06.10 am.

At Vapi station, the train will arrive/depart at 07.56/07.58 am instead of 08.00/08.02 am. There will be no change in the timings of arrival/departure at other stations.

From Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central 

in the return direction, from January 23, Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Borivali station at 7.32 pm and depart at 7.34 pm.

The train will arrive at Mumbai Central station at 8.25 pm instead of 8.15 pm. There will be no change in the timings of arrival/departure at other stations.

READ | Vande Bharat train to get its sleeper version, know top speed, routes and other details

Change in days of operation from May 30, 2023

The days of operation of Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express will be changed from May 30, 2023. The train will run on Sundays and will not run on Wednesdays.

 

