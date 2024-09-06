Twitter
Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey due to bomb threat

According to the airline, the crew acted promptly, alerting the relevant authorities as per safety protocols.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 08:58 PM IST

Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey due to bomb threat
A Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt, Germany, was unexpectedly diverted to Turkey on September 6, 2024, due to a bomb threat. The flight, UK27, was en route to Frankfurt when the crew onboard became aware of a security concern, prompting an emergency diversion to Erzurum Airport in eastern Turkey. The aircraft safely landed at 7:05 pm local time.

According to the airline, the crew acted promptly, alerting the relevant authorities as per safety protocols. The flight crew took swift action to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff, resulting in a safe landing. Security agencies were immediately notified, and mandatory security checks were initiated at the airport in cooperation with local authorities.

“Vistara flight UK 27 operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt on 06 September 2024 has been diverted to Turkey due to a security concern that was noted by our crew while onboard. The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport. As per protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted and we are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft remain our highest priority,” he spokesperson.

 

 

Vistara emphasized that the safety and security of its passengers and crew remain a top priority. The airline reassured passengers that all necessary steps were being taken to address the situation and further updates would follow as more information became available.

This incident follows two other recent bomb threats in India. On September 1, an Indigo flight from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur after a bomb threat. All passengers were safely disembarked, and security checks were conducted without incident. Similarly, on August 22, an Air India flight from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram faced a bomb scare, prompting a full emergency at the destination airport. The flight landed safely, and passengers were evacuated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

