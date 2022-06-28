Search icon
Mumbai: Four dead after ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in sea

Mumbai: ONGC helicopter with nine people onboard made an emergency landing near an oil rig in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

Photo: PTI

Four persons, including 3 ONGC employees, died when a Pawan Hans helicopter with two pilots and seven others onboard fell into the Arabian Sea. The Chopper was attempting to land at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Sagar Kiran rig at Mumbai High. 

The helicopter managed to stay afloat with the help of the attached floaters for some time, helping rescuers pull out all the nine people, a company official said.

However, four of them were unconscious and were airlifted in a Navy chopper to a hospital in Mumbai, where they were declared dead, he added.

ONGC has key oil and gas fields off the Mumbai coast and Pawan Hans helicopters routinely ferry company employees and officers to the oil installations that are situated as far as 160 kilometers from the coastline.

The fields in the offshore include Mumbai High, the nation's largest oil field, and Bassein fields, the largest gas field.

The helicopter crash is not the first accident in ONGC's history. In August 2003, a Mi-172 helicopter crashed off the Mumbai coast killing 27 people and the pilot on board.

On January 13, 2018, a Pawan Hans helicopter with seven people on board, including five ONGC officers and two pilots, crashed off the Mumbai coast minutes after it took off for the state-owned company's oil installation in the Arabian Sea. All seven died.

In 2002, a Dauphin helicopter hired by ONGC crashed into the sea but the 10 passengers were rescued. In April 2003, a Bell 412 helicopter ferrying ONGC personnel crashed while landing at the Juhu aerodrome.

(With inputs from PTI)

