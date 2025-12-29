Mumbai: Four dead, 9 injured after being knocked down by BEST bus while reversing

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film crashes on first Monday, earns just Rs...
INDIA
Mumbai: The BEST bus driver has been taken into custody, said police.
Four were dead, and nine were injured after being knocked down by a BEST bus while the vehicle was reversing in Mumbai's Bhandup area, PTI reported, quoting officials. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus driver has been taken into custody, said Mumbai Police. Reports suggest that the incident took place at around 10.05 pm, when the BEST bus mowed over passengers outside Bhandup (W) railway station. The injured people have been admitted to a hospital.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: A major road accident in Mumbai’s Bhandup area occurred after a BEST bus went out of control and hit pedestrians, crushing 10–12 people. Two deaths have been confirmed, while several injured are undergoing treatment: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/Ag0x1PNcRk— IANS (@ians_india) December 29, 2025