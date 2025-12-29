FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Mumbai: Four dead, 9 injured after being knocked down by BEST bus while reversing

Mumbai: The BEST bus driver has been taken into custody, said police.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 11:45 PM IST

Mumbai: Four dead, 9 injured after being knocked down by BEST bus while reversing
Photo: X / IANS
Four were dead, and nine were injured after being knocked down by a BEST bus while the vehicle was reversing in Mumbai's Bhandup area, PTI reported, quoting officials. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus driver has been taken into custody, said Mumbai Police. Reports suggest that the incident took place at around 10.05 pm, when the BEST bus mowed over passengers outside Bhandup (W) railway station. The injured people have been admitted to a hospital.

 

 

