Thirteen persons, including a Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, were killed when the Navy craft dashed against the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', carrying more than 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.

Police personnel keep vigil at the coast following an incident where a ferry capsized off the Mumbai coast when a Navy craft crashed into it on Wednesday, in Mumbai, Thursday, December 19, 2024. (PTI)

Two passengers, a man, and a child, were still missing a day after a Navy craft carrying out engine trials rammed into their ferry off the Mumbai coast, police said on Thursday. Of the 113 persons on board both vessels, 13 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued, they said. The two missing persons have been identified as 43-year-old Hansraj Bhati and seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, the police said.

A search operation was underway with the help of the Navy and Coast Guard, they said. Thirteen persons, including a Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, were killed when the Navy craft dashed against the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', carrying more than 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, on Wednesday afternoon.

The survivors picked up by Navy and civil craft in the area have been transferred to jetties and hospitals in the vicinity. 8 crafts of the Indian Navy have been pressed into search operations in the area where the ferry accident took place.

The Chief Minister announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X, “Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between passenger ferry and Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour. Injured personnel, including naval personnel & civilians from both vessels, are receiving urgent medical care,”



“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Extensive search & rescue efforts are ongoing by the Indian Navy & Coast Guard, deploying multiple assets, to locate missing persons,” Singh added.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Uttar Pradesh man dials 112, threatens to kill CM Yogi Adityanath; arrested