Mumbai: Fashion designer kidnapped for failing to pay tailors, rescued in Gujarat

The 43-year-old designer owed 6 lakh to four people for their work on a sewing project, but he never paid them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 11:09 PM IST

A 43-year-old designer was rescued by police in Mumbai on Saturday from the clutches of four guys who kidnapped him after he failed to pay them Rs 6 lakh for a stitching work. The fashion designer was allegedly kidnapped on November 3 from the district of Malad and driven to Vapi in an SUV, according to the police.

And thus, the Gujarat Police were notified. On November 3, a squad from the Vapi Police Department's criminal section reportedly stopped the automobile, rescued the victim, and arrested the perpetrators.

The accused individuals were taken to Mumbai on Friday and detained under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with the goal covertly and unlawfully to imprison a person), 323 (penalty for willingly inflicting pain), 504 (intentional insult with the intent to cause disturbance of the peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), according to the official.

"The interrogation of the accused revealed that the designer and his abductors knew each other. They abducted the designer as he had not paid them Rs 6 lakh for the job of stitching stickers to dresses," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

