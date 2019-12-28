Mumbai: Factory ablaze in Ghatkopar; 2 dead, 1 missing

At least two people died and one other went missing after a factory in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area caught a level-four fire on the wee hours of Saturday. According to news agencies, the bodies of one male and one female, both of who had gone missing in the fire, were recovered, thus confirming the deaths. A search operation has been launched for the person who is still missing.

As many as 15 fire tender rushed to the spot. Mumbai Fire Brigade sources said that while the cause for the fire is still uncertain, all of the personnel are working on an emergency basis to minimize the potential damages caused due to the fire.

Maharashtra: Fire fighting operation underway at the factory in Ghatkopar, Mumbai; 15 fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/oUOmJTsq96 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

Vijaykumar Panigrahi, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said that the cooling operations are underway and that the fire is under control. Earlier, he had notified that three people were missing.

Further details are awaited.