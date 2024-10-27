In areas such as Byculla, Chembur, Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport, Deonar, Ghatkopar, and Kandivali West, AQI was also recorded in the 'moderate' category.

Parts of Mumbai awoke on Sunday to a layer of smog in the air, with overall air quality deteriorating across various areas of the city. The Central Pollution Control Board's observatory in Malad West recorded the city's worst air pollution level, registering an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 202, classified as 'poor'.

The 'poor' AQI category spans 201-300, which, according to the CPCB, may cause breathing discomfort for most people with prolonged exposure. Several other monitoring stations in the city reported AQI levels in the 'moderate' category on Sunday. The 'moderate' AQI range, from 101-200, can lead to breathing discomfort for individuals with lung, asthma, or heart conditions. A visitor to Marine Drive expressed concern about the rising dust and pollution levels in the area. "This pollution is due to ongoing construction work here; it wasn't like this before. It's causing health issues. I come here daily because it feels refreshing, but now the dust and pollution have increased," the visitor told ANI.

In areas such as Byculla, Chembur, Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport, Deonar, Ghatkopar, and Kandivali West, AQI was also recorded in the 'moderate' category. Meanwhile, observatories in Colaba, Kandivali East, Mulund West, and Powai reported AQI levels in the 'satisfactory' category. An AQI of 51-100 falls under this category, posing only minor breathing discomfort to sensitive individuals. Elsewhere, Delhi's air quality worsened on Sunday, with an AQI of 352 in the 'very poor' category, as per the System of Air Qulity and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). This marked a significant rise from Saturday's average AQI of 255, classified as 'poor.' In the Anand Vihar area, AQI surpassed 400, reaching 405 at 7 AM, categorised as 'severe'--an increase from Saturday's reading of 367.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)