Mega Sena vs Sena Dussehra showdown: Uddhav calls Shinde camp 'parasites', CM says Sena not your 'Pvt Ltd Company'

Mega Sena vs Sena Dussehra showdown

The Dussehra rallies by the two warring Shiv Sena factions, one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai turned into a massive show of strength.

This was the first time since Sena’s inception 56 years ago that two Dussehra rallies were held in Mumbai. The rallies have generated intense interest in political circles and also among common citizens as the rival factions sought to present themselves as the 'real' Shiv Sena and tried to claim the legacy of the party founder late Bal Thackeray.

While the Uddhav Thackeray faction held its rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai, a venue associated with the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966, the rebel group led by Shinde organised their event at the MMRDA ground at BKC in the suburbs.

Speaking at the rally, Thackeray launched a series of barbs at his friend-turned-foe Shinde and his former ally BJP. "I allied with Congress and NCP to teach a lesson to BJP which backstabbed me," he said.

"What will happen to Shiv Sena? Seeing the crowd here, the question now is -- what will happen to the traitors? All have gathered together. Like every year, this time too Ravana will burn. But this time Ravana is different," he told the crowd at the traditional Dussehra site.

#WATCH | As per our yearly tradition, there will be a 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony, but the Ravana of this year is different. With time, Ravana also changes... He used to be 10-headed till now...how many heads does he have now? He is 50 times more betraying: Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/Sdubi0q6Fm — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Furthering his attack on Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray said: "Do you deserve it? Have you any thoughts of yourself? You steals fathers of others (referring to Bal Thackeray). If you have the courage, then face elections by using your father's name."

The former CM said he doesn't need to learn Hindutva from the BJP. "Just because we have broken the alliance with BJP doesn't mean we have abandoned Hindutva. I am a Hindu today and will be Hindu forever," he said.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uddhav stated the former went to meet Pakistan PM Nawaj Sharif on his birthday. "We don't have to learn Hindutva from you who goes to Pakistan to bow on the birthday of Pakistan PM," Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray said the Shinde faction is a group of parasites and parasites don't have identity or their own roots and can't claim to be a big tree. "However, the roots of a big tree are rooted in soil. That is how we are. I don't even want to call them Sena of parasites. It would be an insult to the word Sena. It could be a group of parasites. That's it," Thackeray said.

The only thing I feel bad and angry about is that when I was admitted to the hospital, the people whom I gave the responsibility (of the state) became 'Katappa' and betrayed us... They were cutting me and thinking that I will never return from hospital, said Uddhav.

On the other hand, Shinde said that the massive crowd at his rally was "proof enough to show who are true inheritors of Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy". Affirming his claim on the 'real' Sena, Shinde said: "This is not your (Uddhav Thackeray) private Limited company. The Shiv Sena is of shiv-sainiks who have given their sweat for it. Not for people like you, who did partnerships and sold it."

Shinde also asked Uddhav Thackeray to kneel down at Bal Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai and apologise for 'betraying' people of the state.

Balasaheb Thackeray’s son Jaidev shared the dais with Shinde at the BKC ground to show his support to the Maharashtra chief minister. "Don’t leave Eknath Shinde alone. He is working for the farmers and commoners," he said.

“Let Shinde-raj come. If you asked me, I will say take elections again, and let Shinde-Raj come. My blessings are always with him.” Jaidev Thackeray also said, “Everyone is asking me during the past week, if I have joined Shinde camp. I liked the ideas he put forth. Maharashtra needs a man of such courage. I have come here today out of my love for Eknath. Don’t let him get alone. Give him your support.”

Jaidev Thackeray's estranged wife Smita was also present at the MMRDA ground in BKC, the rally site in suburban Mumbai, along with Nihar, the son of late Bindumadhav.