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Mumbai-Dubai IndiGo flight with 194 onboard makes emergency landing in Rajkot: Know what happened

A Mumbai-Dubai IndiGo flight carrying 194 people made an emergency landing in Gujarat. However, it landed safely in Rajkot, and every passenger is safe. Here's what happened.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 05:32 PM IST

Mumbai-Dubai IndiGo flight with 194 onboard makes emergency landing in Rajkot: Know what happened
IndiGo flight 6E 1452 with 194 onboard made an emergency landing in Gujarat. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indigo.6e)
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An IndiGo 6E 1452 flight en route from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing in Gujarat's Rajkot on Monday. The flight, carrying 194 passengers and crew members, diverted after the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control about suspected smoke in the plane's cargo hold. The pilot alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the suspected smoke, following which the Rajkot airport declared a full emergency before the aircraft landed safely at around 3:27 PM.

''An IndiGo flight operating from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot airport after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers are safe,'' news agency ANI reported, quoting Rajkot airport director Diganta Borah.

As per the airport management, officials at Rajkot's Hirasar Airport declared a full emergency at 2:45 PM after smoke was noticed in the aircraft's cargo area. Police, firefighters, and other emergency teams reached the airport before the flight landed. After the IndiGo flight landed safely at 3:27 PM, all 194 passengers were evacuated safely. No injuries reported.

Later, the airline's engineers began checking the aircraft to find out why smoke was reported. According to Airport Police Station Inspector KP Taretiya, the pilot contacted Air Traffic Control after noticing possible smoke inside the aircraft and requested an emergency landing. The Inspector also clarified that no fire was found inside the plane. He said the technical team is inspecting the plane to determine what triggered the smoke alert.

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