Mumbai drugs case: Witness claims NCB officer demanded Rs 8 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release Aryan

A new twist emerged in the Mumbai drugs case on Sunday after one of a witnesses made shocking claims of collusion. Prabhakar Sail, one of the witnesses in the case has alleged collusion between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosavi, the private investigator, who tipped off NCB and whose selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral.

Sail worked as the driver and personal bodyguard of KP Gosavi. He has claimed that NCB officer Wankhede made a demand of Rs 8 crore from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in connection to the drug case where his son Aryan Khan is one of the accused.

The allegations were vehemently denied by Sameer Wankhede. The NCB officer has said that he would be giving "a fitting reply".

As reported by a leading TV news channel, an affidavit filed by Prabhakar Sail, it is claimed that he heard KP Gosavi speak to one Sam D'Souza about a deal to the tune of Rs 18 crore. Out of this deal, Sail alleges Rs 8 crore was to be paid to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

Moreover, the witness claims to have received the cash from KP Gosavi himself which had to be handed over to the person named Sam D'Souza.

As reported by NDTV, “The man -- who is the first of the nine witnesses the agency named in a press release on October 6 -- said Mr Gosavi has gone missing and he feared for his life and liberty, which was why he filed the affidavit. A lookout notice has been issued against KP Gosavi.”