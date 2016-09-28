Headlines

Mumbai: Dengue fever grips posh areas, hospitals struggle to cope

Disha Shetty

Updated: Sep 28, 2016, 08:26 AM IST

he deadly dengue menace has been lurking in and around the city’s posh localities as opposed to congested areas. The dengue trend emerging across private hospitals in the city reveal a steady stream of patients hailing from affluent areas of the city.

“A number of patients hail from areas like Carter Road and Pali Hill. They are living in high rises and are being affected by the vector-borne disease,” said Dr Anil Ballani of Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre.

In some areas, the situation is so acute that hospitals are being forced to shift about surgery timings. In fact, it is becoming difficult to accommodate more patients.

“I am having trouble finding beds for pregnant patients as the hospital has witnessed an influx of dengue cases. The disease is also spreading among pregnant women and is becoming a major cause for concern,” said Dr Anjali Talwalkar, consulting gynaecologist at Kurla’s Fauziya and Kohinoor Hospitals

A majority of patients are being admitted with symptoms like headache, body ache and vomiting. “Fortunately in a number of cases, patients’ platelet count is not alarmingly low,” said Dr Ballani, who counts a few Bollywood personalities among his patients.

The city has so far witnessed three dengue deaths, with 9,796 suspected cases reported. Of the total amount, 3,287 cases were reported in September itself. This apart, 296 patients have tested positive for dengue in civic hospitals alone. The number swells further when private hospitals are taken into account.

While civic authorities maintain that steps like regular fogging and clearing of stagnant water are being taken to thwart the dengue menace, not all residents agree that these measures are adequate to check the disease spread.

Derrel Fernandes, a volunteer with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mohalla clinic in Kurla said, “It has been over six days since the the city witnessed heavy rain, but stagnant water has not receded. We have complained to authorities on a number of occasions, but nothing has been done to clear clogged drains.”

Dengue mosquitoes breeding in stagnant water for over a week poses a health threat to residents living in the vicinity.

Dr S R Suryawanshi, head of preventive and social medicine at Nair Hospital, added, “A spurt in dengue cases is usually the norm after every monsoon. Doctors are following standard protocol to treat patients.”

