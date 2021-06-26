Mumbai to remain under level 3 curbs: Here's what's open, what's shut

Maharashtra announced that there will be three-level restrictions in all districts irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

Mumbai will continue to be in category 3 of the Maharashtra government's five-level unlock plan that seeks to ease coronavirus-induced curbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday. This comes hours after the Maharashtra government announced to tighten the curbs following the death of an 80-year-old Ratnagiri resident from Delta plus variant.

Delta plus cases have been found in Ratnagiri, Jalgaon and some other districts of the state.

Maharashtra govt's new guidelines

Last week, despite the city's positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy levels trickling down to the requirements of Level 1, the BMC had decided to continue to keep it Level 3 curbs.

The state has amended its five-level unlock plan implemented earlier this month and announced that there will be three-level restrictions in all districts now irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

Here's what's allowed in Mumbai-

1. Essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on all days in areas falling under level 3 of the five-step unlock plan.

2. Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4pm on weekdays, said the notification.

3. Restaurants will be allowed dine-in facility with 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays and takeaways and home deliveries after that, the notification said.

4. Use of suburban trains will be only for medical staff and personnel engaged in essential services, it said.

5. Gyms and salons will remain open till 4 pm at 50 per cent capacity, the government order said.

6. All malls, theatres and multiplexes will remain shut.

Maharashtra government has also said that all administrative units will be under level 3 and above (4 or 5) till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them, according to a state government notification.

If there is an upward trend in number of coronavirus positive cases, the district disaster management authority will impose higher-level of restrictions, the order said.