Mumbai, Delhi record massive surge in COVID-19 cases amid third wave threats

Amid the rising threats regarding the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cities of Delhi and Mumbai have recorded a massive surge in the number of cases of the virus. Over the last 24 hours, Delhi has recorded 496 COVID-19 cases while Mumbai has recorded 1377 new cases.

The number of cases in Delhi has risen by nearly 50 percent as compared to yesterday, when the number of cases was over 300, making it the biggest surge in COVID-19 cases since June 4 this year, when the second wave of the pandemic had hit the country.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 0.89 percent, which is the highest in the past six months. According to the official data, the death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,107 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, a total of 1377 cases of the virus were recorded over the past 24 hours, witnessing a 70 percent jump in the number of cases as compared to yesterday. The city had recorded a total of 809 new cases on Monday, with three deaths.

This comes when the number of Omicron cases across the country is increasing as well. Till now, the highest number of Omicron cases has been recorded in Delhi and Maharashtra. As per the Health Ministry, 142 cases of the variant have been reported in Delhi while 141 cases have been recorded in Maharashtra.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has issued a yellow alert in the city. Under this, new COVID-19 restrictions have been imposed, including a strict restriction on gatherings and a night curfew put into place.

Restrictions have also been placed in Maharashtra for the Christmas and New Year festivities, with restaurants and bars functioning at reduced capacities. The night curfew in Maharashtra had been imposed on December 25, and the timings are 9 pm to 6 am, while the number of people allowed to gather in public places is five.