Mumbai lab sealed after 12 staff members test COVID-19 positive during contract tracing

A Dadar West situated lab in Mumbai was sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday after 12 of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The cases came to light after there was a contract tracing among staffers of the Dadar laboratory.

According to reports, a 44-year-old employee of the laboratory had tested COVID-19 positive on December 22. Under the contract tracing of the COVID positive patient, 39 high-risk contacts of the 44-year-old were tracked down who were the staffers of the lab.

All the 39 employees of the laboratory were tested and 12 were found to be COVID-19 positive. Out of the 12 employees who tested positive for COVID-19, one has gone out of Mumbai. Now a contract tracing of all the 12 COVID positive employees will be undertaken. The G/North ward office on Friday sealed the Dadar laboratory while alerting the respective wards.

Maharashtra: A lab in Mumbai's Dadar (West) was sealed by BMC after 12 of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the municipal corporation says pic.twitter.com/Rdya77W8tl December 24, 2021

Earlier on Friday, the Maharashtra government issued new COVID-19 guidelines prohibiting gathering of more than five persons in public places from 9 pm to 6 am, among other such measures, applicable from the intervening night of December 24 and December 25.

Capacity for various functions and venues has also been limited. The number of attendees in a closed hall for a wedding ceremony should not be more than 100 at a time and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

(With ANI Inputs)