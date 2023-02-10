Search icon
Mumbai: Customs department seizes 2.8 kg gold, foreign currency worth crores in 3 separate cases

According to the Customs officials, the department seized 2.8-kilogram gold worth Rs 1.44 crore from the possession of three passengers coming from Sharjah, Bahrain, and Dubai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Mumbai: Customs department seizes 2.8 kg gold, foreign currency worth crores in 3 separate cases
File Photo/Representative Image

On Friday, the Customs department seized gold and foreign currency worth crores from three different passengers at the Mumbai Airport. According to the Customs officials, the department seized 2.8-kilogram gold worth Rs 1.44 crore from the possession of three passengers coming from Sharjah, Bahrain, and Dubai.

The officials also nabbed two other persons carrying AED 90,000 (Arab Emirates Dirham-Arab currency) and USD 90,000 from the possession of two other men departing to Muscat and Dubai respectively.

An official statement read, "On 8-9 Feb 2023, officers of Mumbai Airport Customs seized around 2.8 Kg gold valued at Rs.1.44 Crore across 3 different cases and 90,000 AED & 90,000 USD, totally valued at Rs.92.43 Lakh in 2 different cases." 

The officials had seized Dirham concealed in a special cavity inside a cardboard box and from an empty hair cream box, while the US Dollars were recovered by the Customs department from a false cavity of the backpack of the passenger. 

The police have taken all three accused into initial custody and taken up the matter. Further details are awaited. 

