COVID-19: BMC issues fresh guidelines, fine of Rs 200 for not wearing face masks in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Thursday, issued strict guidelines owing to the rising number of Coronavirus cases in Mumbai.

According to the new guidelines:It is mandatory for people to wear masks at all public places. People not wearing masks will be fined Rs 200.Masks are also mandatory on streets, office, market, clinic, hospital premises.Masks also necessary during travel in public transport including, local trains.It is necessary to wear masks in offices, workplaces and worksites.No meetings or ceremonies will be conducted without people wearing masks.

Mumbai on Wednesday had recorded 721 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since January 7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.With this, the city's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,15,751. The death toll in the city climbed to 11,426 with three new fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government may impose a stricter lockdown in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities of the state's Vidarbha region "at any moment" in view of the COVID-19 situation there, government sources said on Thursday.