Mumbai COVID-19 news: People with single vaccine dose may be allowed to use local trains after THIS date

The Maharashtra government will consider allowing Mumbai citizens vaccinated with a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine to participate in all activities, in opened-up sectors after Diwali, if coronavirus cases continue to decline, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday.

Currently, fully vaccinated citizens, those who have been inoculated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and completed 14 days after the second dose, in Mumbai are allowed to go in malls, theatres, and local trains, states the guidelines by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The statement by Rajesh Tope comes after Mumbai reported zero COVID-19 death on Sunday, which was the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in India, March 26, 2020.

"Citizens who have taken a single dose may also have access to malls, local trains and all other places after Diwali. The Chief Minister will take a final decision after Diwali. This decision will be taken after consent from the Covid Task Force and health department officials," the state health minister said.

He added, "These decisions can be taken if the state has substantial herd immunity, and the task force and the health department agree. A gap of 84 days is needed for the second Covishield dose. This causes inconvenience. Therefore, a decision will be taken keeping in view the situation."

Mumbai on Monday reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths from the disease.

There are currently 4,853 active cases of COVID-19 in the financial capital of the nation.