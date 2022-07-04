Mumbai court issues bailable warrant against Sanjay Raut in defamation case filed by BJP leader's wife

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

A Magistrate's court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after he failed to appear before the court in connection with a defamation case filed by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya.

Medha's lawyer Vivekanand Gupta said that Raut was not represented by a lawyer either. A bailable warrant of Rs 5,000 was issued and the matter was adjourned to July 18, he siad.

On May 18, Medha Somaiya had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Raut over his allegations of her being involved in a scam worth Rs 100 crore and the then Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Iqbal Singh Chahal submitted a report to the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Lat month in a detailed order issuing summons, the court had stated that the words spoken by Sanjay raut has harmed her reputation.

"The documents and video clips produced on record prima facie revealed that the accused made defamatory statements against the complainant on April 15 and 16, 2022 so that it will be seen by public at large and read by the public in the newspapers,"metropolitan magistrate PI Mokashi said.

In her complaint, Medha submitted that Raut is the executive editor of Marathi Newspaper 'SAMNA'and was also the chief spokesperson of the political party Shiv Sena. She alleged that on April 15 and thereafter he made malicious and unwanted statements against her and it was printed, published and circulated in the general public at large through electronic and print media.

In court, Medha's lawyer submitted a video clip and statements made by Raut. Copies of newspaper cuttings were also produced before the court.

Medha, had also sought directions from the court to ask Raut to deposit Rs 100 crore in the chief minister's relief fund or any other fund which is deemed right by the court and retract the article and published an unqualified apology to her on the front page of the Sena newspaper.