Mumbai civic body razes 'illegal' shops in Mira Road days after clashes

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai civic body razes 'illegal' shops in Mira Road days after clashes

The action came a day after Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis warned of strict action against rioters.

article-main

PTI

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 07:59 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

'Illegal' roadside stalls in Naya Nagar area of Thane district which witnessed a communal clash two days back were razed by the civic body using bulldozers on Tuesday, officials said. A huge contingent of police personnel, including a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team, was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

Notably, the action by the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation to demolish the "illegal" roadside stalls came a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, warned of strict action against rioters. Videos of the razing of the stalls have gone viral on social media.

Members of two communities clashed during a vehicle rally organised in Naya Nagar on the outskirts of Mumbai on Sunday night on the eve of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the Ayodhya temple. A mob armed with iron rods, sticks, and bats shouted religious slogans and assaulted the man whose car was part of the procession comprising three vehicles and 10 two-wheelers, police had said. They vandalised the car with stones and sticks. Police registered a case of attempt to murder against 50-60 persons and took 13 of them in custody, according to the police official.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE