Class 9 student makes prank call about terrorists entering Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel

The Mumbai Police went into a tizzy following a call informing them that two terrorists will enter the Taj Mahal Hotel on Saturday. Turns out, the prank call was made by a Class 9 student.

The reception counter received an anonymous call around 3.30 pm claiming that two terrorists were going to enter the hotel, said a police official.

After the police were informed, a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs were rushed to the building and the security was beefed up, he said.

The iconic hotel in South Mumbai's Colaba area was one of the targets of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

The call was traced to Karad in western Maharashtra's Satara district and it turned out that a 14-year-old boy studying had made it as a prank, the official said, adding that no case has been registered so far. The boy had reportedly taken his father's phone and made the call. His father has no idea about the threat call, the police added.

(With agency inputs)