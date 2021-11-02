Mumbai, Chennai and other Indian cities may submerge underwater due to climate change

A new report released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has proved that world leaders need to unite and take action against the rapid climate change across the globe before drastic changes in our environment are witnessed, which could be fatal.

NASA recently analysed the changes in sea levels across the world, utilizing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, and came to shocking conclusions. The report revealed that a total of 12 Indian coastal cities are likely to get submerged underwater due to climate change.

Major Indian cities facing risk of sinking underwater

Mumbai

Mumbai, which is one of the busiest cities in India, has been hit by climate change severely over the past few years. The IPCC report suggests that Mumbai might go as much as 1.9 feet under the water if the current climate trends continue.

Chennai

Chennai, which is one of the tourism hubs and busiest cities of south India, has also been featured in this terrifying list. Chennai is likely to sink nearly 1.87 feet under the water due to climate change, as per the report, disrupting life in the city in a major way.

Mangalore

Mangalore is one of the top cities in Karnataka, which is right on the coast of India with pristine beaches and scenic views. All this is likely to disappear, as per the IPCC report, as the city is expected to sink as much as 1.87 feet under the water.

Bhaunagar

The city of Bhaunagar, which is in Gujarat, lies in the coastal region of the state and is famous for its vibrant history and diverse wildlife sanctuaries. These sanctuaries are currently at great risk as the city is set to sink by up to 2.70 feet in the near future.

Mormugao

Mormugao, which is in Goa, receives a lot of footfall around the year due to its coastal location and beautiful beaches, which are likely to disappear. It is expected that the city will get submerged by water by nearly 2.06 feet in the future.

Some other cities in India which are likely to face the same fate as the cities mentioned above are Tuticorin (1.9 feet), Khidirpur (0.49 feet), Paradip (1.93 feet), Okha 1.96 (feet), Visakhapatnam (1.77 feet), Kandla (1.87 feet) and Tuticorin (1.9 feet).