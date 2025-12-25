FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mumbai: CR, WR to run 12 suburban train services for New Year revellers on Jan 1; check timings here

HomeIndia

INDIA

Mumbai: CR, WR to run 12 suburban train services for New Year revellers on Jan 1; check timings here

The special suburban locals from Kalyan and CSMT will depart at 1.30 am and reach their respective destinations at 3 am. More details below:

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 10:19 PM IST

Mumbai: CR, WR to run 12 suburban train services for New Year revellers on Jan 1; check timings here
Mumbai local: In view of New Year celebrations, 12 special trains will be operated on Mumbai's suburban network in the early hours of January 1, PTI reported, quoting officials. These comprise eight by Western Railway and four by Central Railway.

Central Railway services route, timings

"Two special services will be operated on main line between CSMT and Kalyan stations, while two others will be on Harbour line between CSMT and Panvel stations. All four services will stop at all stations," a Central Railway spokesperson said.

The special suburban locals from Kalyan and CSMT will depart at 1.30 am and reach their respective destinations at 3 am, while the locals from Panvel and CSMT will depart at 1.30 pm and reach their respective destinations at 2.50 am, he added.

Western Railway services timings

A Western Railway spokesperson said the eight special suburban locals on their network will be operated between Churchgate and Virar stations. "Of these, four will depart from Churchgate at 1:15 am, 2:00 am, 2:30 am and 3:25 am, while the remaining four will depart from Virar at 0:15 am, 0:45 am, 1:40 am, and 3:05 am," he informed.

