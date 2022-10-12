Mumbai businessman thought 'Jinn' was stealing ornaments until his niece revealed the truth

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

Mumbai news (file)

In what appears a story from Hollywood, a Mumbai man didn't report a series of thefts as he thought Jinn -- a supernatural figure in Islamic mythology -- had been stealing gold ornaments. The reality, however, turned out to be different.

The victim is a businessman in south Mumbai.

It is believed that the mythological Jinn is fond of gold.

Recently, the businessman reported that Rs 10 lakh cash and jewelry worth Rs 4 lakh had been stolen from his house.

The large amount stirred the businessman to action.

When the police started investigating, TOI reported, the victim's 13-year-old niece's skittish behavior forced them to question her.

She revealed it wasn't the jinn who stole. She said she had stolen the money and ornaments and handed them over to her Surat-based cousin Hussain Patriwala.

The police later arrested Patriwala and his two Surat-based friends.