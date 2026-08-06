Mumbai businessman dies alone in old-age home; three daughters watch father's last rites on video call

A 74-year-old Mumbai businessman living in a Sonipat old age home was cremated in Haryana after his daughters requested the funeral be conducted there and attended the last rites via video call.

A heart-wrenching incident from Haryana's Sonipat has come to light after the last rites of a 74-year-old Mumbai businessman were performed while his daughters watched the entire ceremony through a video call.

The deceased, Shivcharan Ramratan Gupta, was once a prominent cloth merchant in Mumbai. In the last few years of his life, he had been staying at an old age home in Sonipat, where he spent nearly three years. His wife had also been living at the same facility before passing away around two years ago.

Old age home informed family after his death

What’s even the point of life if you can’t be there for your parents’ last rites ? video from Sonipat Imagine attending the funeral of the people who raised you stood by you your whole life through a video call. No one should ever have to go through this. pic.twitter.com/qrAqOYFWzT — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 5, 2026

After Gupta passed away, the management of the old age home contacted his daughters, who reside in Mumbai, to inform them about his death and discuss the funeral arrangements.

According to the administration, the family transferred ₹5,100 online and requested that the cremation be carried out in Sonipat instead of bringing the body back to Mumbai.

Daughters attended last rites virtually

As preparations for the funeral began, the family reportedly requested that the entire cremation be streamed to them through a video call so they could witness their father's final journey.

Anand Kumar, director of the old age home, said he oversaw the arrangements and helped connect the family virtually. He recalled that one of the daughters softly said, "Papa," after seeing her father's face for the final time on the video call before the cremation began.

Family remained connected throughout ceremony

The old age home's management said one of the daughters stayed connected for the entire cremation and kept asking about the progress of the ceremony. At one stage, she reportedly asked how much longer it would take. After being told that the cremation had already started and would conclude within 10 to 15 minutes, she requested that the complete recording of the ceremony be shared with her.

The management has also asked the family to collect Gupta's ashes before the 20th of the month. According to the old age home, the youngest daughter said they would check whether it would be possible for them to travel before then.