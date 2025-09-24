Mumbai braces for more rain: Orange alert issued as IMD predicts heavy rainfall in coming days, check here to know details

According to the IMD, the rain is expected to remain light to moderate on September 24 and 25, accompanied by thunderstorms in some parts of the city. Read here to know details.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for September 27, warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places across Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad. This alert indicates the likelihood of significant disruptions, including waterlogging, traffic congestion, and local train delays, which are familiar challenges for Mumbaikars.

Mumbai rains: Current weather situation

Over the last 24 hours, Mumbai has experienced light to moderate rainfall, with the IMD's Colaba observatory recording 28 mm and Santacruz measuring 17 mm. The seasonal totals now stand at 1,959 mm in Colaba and 2,920 mm in Santacruz, with the latter already surpassing its September monthly average of 383.5 mm.

Mumbai rains: IMD prediction

According to the IMD, the rain is expected to remain light to moderate on September 24 and 25, accompanied by thunderstorms in some parts of the city. However, the intensity is forecasted to rise significantly as the week progresses. Weather experts predict that the upcoming system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to drift northwestwards over Maharashtra, potentially bringing heavy deluges to Mumbai and adjoining areas between September 27 and 29.

Heavy rains in Latur

Heavy rainfall has already caused significant disruptions in Latur district of central Maharashtra. A farmer died due to electrocution, and more than 40 roads and bridges were submerged, forcing the suspension of vehicular traffic. Bus services on several routes were cancelled due to the submergence of bridges. The district has received 224.5 mm of rain so far in September, exceeding the expected average of 138.8 mm.

Authorities urges Mumbaikars to take necessary precautions

Residents and authorities are advised to take necessary precautions and stay alert during this period. The IMD's orange alert serves as a warning for potential disruptions, and citizens are urged to stay informed about the latest weather updates and forecasts