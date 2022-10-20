Mumbai: Bomb threat received for 2 malls, hotel; security beefed up

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 07:47 AM IST

Mumbai (File)

The security in Mumbai was beefed up on Wednesday after the city's police department received a call warning them of bombs allegedly planted in several areas. The unidentified called the 112 helplines to make the threat. The police are investigating the call.

The caller claimed three bombs have been planted at Mumbai's Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu, and Sahara Hotel Airport.

The police have ramped up security at these three places.

They are trying to identify the caller.

A similar call was received in Karnataka in April this year when a school received a bomb threat amid the hijab row.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said it was a conspiracy to disturb the peace in the state.