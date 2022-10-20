Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mumbai: Bomb threat received for 2 malls, hotel; security beefed up

Mumbai: The police have ramped up security at these three places.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 07:47 AM IST

Mumbai: Bomb threat received for 2 malls, hotel; security beefed up
Mumbai (File)

The security in Mumbai was beefed up on Wednesday after the city's police department received a call warning them of bombs allegedly planted in several areas. The unidentified called the 112 helplines to make the threat. The police are investigating the call. 

The caller claimed three bombs have been planted at Mumbai's Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu, and Sahara Hotel Airport. 

The police have ramped up security at these three places. 

They are trying to identify the caller. 

A similar call was received in Karnataka in April this year when a school received a bomb threat amid the hijab row. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said it was a conspiracy to disturb the peace in the state. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty: Couples who found love inside Bigg Boss house
Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year
5 beautiful destinations in India for a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot in October
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.