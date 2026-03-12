Mumbai Bomb Scare: Threat email received at BSE, High Court, Vidhan Bhawan during budget session; police on high alert

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mumbai is on high alert after receiving a bomb threat email targeting the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, and the Bombay High Court. Security protocols have been initiated, and people have been evacuated from the areas. Bomb detection and disposal squads are conducting thorough checks, and investigations are underway. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 11:30 AM IST

Mumbai is on high alert after receiving a bomb threat email targeting the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, and the Bombay High Court. Security protocols have been initiated, and people have been evacuated from the areas. Bomb detection and disposal squads are conducting thorough checks, and investigations are underway. 

(This is a developing story)

