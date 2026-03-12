WhatsApp parent-managed account for under-13 children: Know step-by step guide for set-up; how data and privacy are protected?
Mumbai Bomb Scare: Threat email received at BSE, High Court, Vidhan Bhawan during budget session; police on high alert
Hardik Pandya in Trouble: Complaint filed against cricketer for ‘disrespecting' national flag after T20 World Cup win
Will IPL 2026 be canceled due to US-Iran war? BCCI Vice-President clarifies
LPG Crisis: Hyderabad restaurant returns to wood fuel, problem mounts for Ramadan devotees
This Priyanka Chopra's film creates history, becomes most-watched film, beats Citadel, Red Notice, Love Actually 2
Sensex crashes 800 pts, Nifty plunges 250 pts as crude oil surges past $100; Can market rebound?
US-Iran War coming to end? President Masoud Pezeshkisn puts three conditions
US-Iran War: What happened to Mojtaba Khamenei when missiles hit his residence? Details here
She cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching, IPS officer became Bollywood sensation, now her film is coming
INDIA
Mumbai is on high alert after receiving a bomb threat email targeting the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, and the Bombay High Court. Security protocols have been initiated, and people have been evacuated from the areas. Bomb detection and disposal squads are conducting thorough checks, and investigations are underway.
Mumbai is on high alert after receiving a bomb threat email targeting the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, and the Bombay High Court. Security protocols have been initiated, and people have been evacuated from the areas. Bomb detection and disposal squads are conducting thorough checks, and investigations are underway.
(This is a developing story)