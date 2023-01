File Photo

On Wednesday, January 11, the Mumbai Police said that they have booked a person under Sections 505 (1) (B) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for making a bomb threat call to Dhirubhai Amban school in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The police have told ANI that the caller has been identified and will be arrested soon. The call was received by the school at around 4.30 pm last evening.

(This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes to light)