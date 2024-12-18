The dead include 10 civilians and three Navy personnel, Fadnavis told reporters at Nagpur.

A Navy boat collided with a passenger vessel off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, adding that 101 have been rescued and 13 people have died in the incident. The ferry, called Neelkamal, was on its way to Elephanta Islands, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai when it capsized, a police official said.

The dead include 10 civilians and three Navy personnel, Fadnavis told reporters at Nagpur. As per the information from Navy, the death toll till 7.30 pm is 13, he added. The incident took place at around 4 pm, Fadnavis said.

He did not specify how many persons were on board the ferry and the speed boat. The Navy and Coast Guard launched a massive rescue operation, with 11 Navy boats and three boats of Marine Police and a boat of Coast Guard being deployed in the area, a defence official said. Four helicopters were involved in the search and rescue operation, the official said. Personnel from police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and fishermen in the area were also involved in the rescue work, the official said.

