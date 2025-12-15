Mumbai BMC Election date 2026 announced: Civic body polls to be held on January 15, counting of votes on...

Elections will be held for 29 municipal corporations, 32 district councils, and 336 panchayat samitis.

BMC elections: The Mumbai civic body, or the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will go to polls along with 28 municipal corporations on January 15, the Maharashtra State Election Commission announced on Monday. The counting of votes will be held on January 16. The elections in the cash-rich Mumbai have been due since early 2022. As many as 2,869 seats in these municipal corporations will be up for grabs, said the SEC.

Municipal corporation polls schedule

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said the nomination process will begin on December 23 and continue till December 30. Scrutiny of papers will be done on December 31, and January 2 will be the last date of withdrawal of nominations, he said. Symbol allocation and the final list of candidates will be published on January 3. He said these 29 civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have 2,869 seats on offer and 3.48 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in these major urban centres of the state. The prominent civic bodies going to polls include Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Recently, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan said that the ruling parties in the state will contest the coming municipal corporation and local body elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance. The ruling alliance consists of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.