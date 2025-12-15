Mumbai BMC Election date 2026 announced: Civic body polls to be held on January 15, counting of votes on...

Who Is Nick Reiner? Son of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director suspected of murdering parents Rob Reiner, Michele
INDIA
Elections will be held for 29 municipal corporations, 32 district councils, and 336 panchayat samitis.
BMC elections: The Mumbai civic body, or the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will go to polls along with 28 municipal corporations on January 15, the Maharashtra State Election Commission announced on Monday. The counting of votes will be held on January 16. The elections in the cash-rich Mumbai have been due since early 2022. As many as 2,869 seats in these municipal corporations will be up for grabs, said the SEC.
Recently, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan said that the ruling parties in the state will contest the coming municipal corporation and local body elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance. The ruling alliance consists of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.