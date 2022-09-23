Search icon
Mumbai: Auto rickshaw, taxi unions to go on indefinite strike from September 26

The Mumbai Taximen’s Association warned of going on a indefinite strike from September 26 if their demands go unfulfilled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

File Photo | Representational

Amid the ongoing fuel price hike, the taxi-rickshaw and drivers association warned about the possibility of going on strike in Mumbai as they demanded an increment in the fares on Friday. The representatives will be meeting with the Industries Minister Uday Samant in the Mantralay. The association warned of going on a strike from September 26 if their demands go unfulfilled.

"The Mumbai Taximen’s Union, Mumbai Taxi Association and Autorickshaw Unions have decided to go on indefinite strike from 26th September 2022 in protest against the failure to honour the commitment made by Industrial Minister, Maharashtra State Uday Samant, to revise the taxi and autorickshaw fare," read a statement by Mumbai Taximen’s Association.

The association also informed that the decision comes after Minister Sawant failed to deliver his earlier promises in a meeting that was held on September 13.

“It may be recalled that the Hon`ble Industrial Minister had called a meeting of all the taxi and auto Unions on 13.9.2022 in Mantralaya and made an appeal to the Unions to call off the strike. The Union agreed to call off the strike on the basis of the assurance given by the Hon’ble Minister. However the Hon’ble Minister has failed to honour his commitment and hence the Taxi and Rickshaw operators have decided to go on strike from 26th September 2022," the statement added.

READ | PFI protests in Kerala: 500 arrested, 400 detained after bandh turns violent

 

